Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 5,209 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 5.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $190,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $11,549,847 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.29.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $115.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

