Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Trinity Industries from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TRN stock opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.31. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.57 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 9.06%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.18%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.