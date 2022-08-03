Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Ultra Clean in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ultra Clean’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $608.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UCTT. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

UCTT opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.96. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $60.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of Ultra Clean

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultra Clean

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $49,815.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,923.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $49,815.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,923.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $107,529.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,792.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.