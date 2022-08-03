Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $27.06, but opened at $27.97. Univar Solutions shares last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 2,030 shares.

The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on UNVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

In other Univar Solutions news, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,381 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 3,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $105,697.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,341.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,414 shares of company stock worth $299,307. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 451,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,741,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $5,308,000. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

