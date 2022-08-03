Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Shares Gap Up to $32.22

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.22, but opened at $34.00. Valvoline shares last traded at $32.86, with a volume of 14,385 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Valvoline Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Valvoline by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,270,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,943,000 after buying an additional 443,572 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,252,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

