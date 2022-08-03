Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VDC. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $192.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.77. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $175.69 and a 52-week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

