Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $139.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.39 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.62.

