Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.59% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $20,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 561.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $166.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.91 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.23.

