Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $224.00 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.56 and a 200-day moving average of $199.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.19, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

