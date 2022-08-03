Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,356 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Ventas worth $30,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Ventas
In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Ventas Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.75, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.92.
Ventas Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 461.55%.
Ventas Profile
Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.
