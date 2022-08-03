Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,209 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.38% of Veritex worth $28,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at $262,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veritex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Veritex

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $193,756.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,806.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Terry Earley purchased 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 7,980 shares in the company, valued at $243,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $193,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,806.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veritex Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VBTX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Veritex to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.46. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 35.73%. The business had revenue of $94.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Veritex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

