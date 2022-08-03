Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 159,676 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,676 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $32,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 40.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 3,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE HIG opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.59 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.82.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

