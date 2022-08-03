Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,439 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of IQVIA worth $33,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,099,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $233.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.67 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.53 and its 200 day moving average is $223.74.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.63.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

