Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 311,101 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,101 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.23% of Maxar Technologies worth $35,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,528,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,197,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,880,000 after purchasing an additional 484,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.93.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.45%.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $146,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,178.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

