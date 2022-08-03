Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 523,128 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 3,803.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523,128 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Tenable worth $30,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Tenable by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Tenable by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.67 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.73.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $75.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.87.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $476,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,233,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $476,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,233,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $125,323.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,572 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,456 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

