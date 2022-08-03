Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,528 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $30,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $2,774,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $98.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

