Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,664,084 The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,664,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,090,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.11% of Beauty Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the first quarter valued at about $878,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 12.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 589.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 31,028 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the first quarter valued at about $3,266,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKIN stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32. The Beauty Health Company has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $30.17.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.15 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 117.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

