Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,046 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Whirlpool worth $34,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,065,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,671,000 after buying an additional 106,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,524,000 after buying an additional 132,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,151,000 after buying an additional 202,346 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,897,000 after buying an additional 255,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,008,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cfra downgraded Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool stock opened at $167.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $145.93 and a one year high of $245.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

