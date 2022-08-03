Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 309,799 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,799 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Select Medical worth $31,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth $35,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
Select Medical Stock Performance
Shares of SEM stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $40.23.
Select Medical Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
About Select Medical
Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.
