Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,217 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Baidu worth $32,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,024,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,831,000 after purchasing an additional 571,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,390,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,676,000 after purchasing an additional 568,093 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,437,000 after purchasing an additional 543,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,838,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,359,000 after purchasing an additional 413,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIDU. Barclays cut their target price on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. HSBC dropped their price target on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.06.

BIDU stock opened at $134.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.52 and a 200-day moving average of $141.25. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.62 and a 12-month high of $182.60.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

