Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 343,775 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 3,057.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343,775 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Boot Barn worth $33,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $262,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 42.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 74,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 15,948 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,531.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,624.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at $873,531.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $781,292. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.80. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.51 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOOT. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

