Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 36,811 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.38% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $32,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.26. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $66.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

