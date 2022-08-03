Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 66,072 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of LivaNova worth $28,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,415,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,042,000 after purchasing an additional 230,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34,304 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,734,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,647,000 after purchasing an additional 609,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,050,000 after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LivaNova by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,591,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.56. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.57 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

