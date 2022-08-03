Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 66,072 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of LivaNova worth $28,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,415,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,042,000 after purchasing an additional 230,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34,304 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,734,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,647,000 after purchasing an additional 609,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,050,000 after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LivaNova by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,591,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.
LivaNova Price Performance
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.57 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LivaNova Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LivaNova (LIVN)
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.