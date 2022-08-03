Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,695 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Churchill Downs worth $28,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHDN. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,721,000 after acquiring an additional 113,340 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $26,812,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,226,000 after acquiring an additional 41,047 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,173,000 after acquiring an additional 35,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 14,638.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 33,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

CHDN opened at $209.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.85. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.09). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 78.89%. The company had revenue of $582.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHDN shares. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.00.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

