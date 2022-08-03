Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,637 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.10% of United States Oil Fund worth $31,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,447,000. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000.

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:USO opened at $75.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.72. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $92.20.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

