Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,054 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $30,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 157.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 71.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.51.

