Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Assured Guaranty worth $33,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 24,452 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 255.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Assured Guaranty Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AGO opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.05. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $65.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.56.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 45.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $4,920,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,145,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

