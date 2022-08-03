Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,256,480 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 903,762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Itaú Unibanco worth $30,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 7.55%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

