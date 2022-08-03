Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,060 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Paycom Software worth $30,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $2,886,000. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in Paycom Software by 24.7% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538 over the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paycom Software Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYC. Barclays reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $334.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.00.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $337.86 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.90 and its 200 day moving average is $311.65. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.98, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.