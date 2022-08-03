Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $28.04 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Dollar General worth $28,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $250.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

