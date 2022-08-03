Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $28.21 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,061 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Autodesk worth $28,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $216.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 98.26 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.00.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

