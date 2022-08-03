Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $28.43 Million Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 4,899.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Sprout Social worth $28,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $1,985,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $1,768,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 92,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

Sprout Social Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average is $61.41.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.25 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $44,840.39. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,678.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,288,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,146,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $44,840.39. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,678.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,328,707. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

