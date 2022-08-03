Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $28.54 Million Stock Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.38% of Manitowoc worth $28,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Manitowoc by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 609,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitowoc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $27.37. The company has a market cap of $398.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.08 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price target on Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manitowoc

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger purchased 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $430,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,165.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

