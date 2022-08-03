Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $29.77 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $29,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.59.

HCA stock opened at $211.47 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.46 and its 200 day moving average is $223.83. The stock has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

