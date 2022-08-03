Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $30.50 Million Stock Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,231,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198,094 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.51% of Heritage Financial worth $30,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 83,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. Heritage Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $896.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 33.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,470 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $141,290.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,760.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

