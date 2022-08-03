Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $30.56 Million Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,019 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Ameris Bancorp worth $30,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

ABCB stock opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.19. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

