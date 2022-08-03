Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $30.99 Million Stock Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,127 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Axonics worth $30,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 401.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axonics during the first quarter worth $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $71.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.46. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.59.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 41.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,761 shares in the company, valued at $885,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXNX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

