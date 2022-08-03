Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $31.09 Million Stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,426 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.15% of Arconic worth $31,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Arconic by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,763,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after buying an additional 583,529 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arconic by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after buying an additional 37,978 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Arconic by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,390,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,916,000 after buying an additional 56,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arconic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,064,000 after buying an additional 43,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average is $28.02. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $37.02.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARNC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arconic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

