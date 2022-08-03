Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $32.69 Million Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,039 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.29% of Nevro worth $32,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 319,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after buying an additional 39,542 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 237,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NVRO opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average is $58.88. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $39.41 and a fifty-two week high of $156.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 5.68.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,907. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Nevro to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $74.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

