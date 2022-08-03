Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $33.15 Million Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 149,039 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Mosaic worth $33,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,867,000 after buying an additional 1,152,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,594,000 after buying an additional 571,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,902,000 after buying an additional 568,257 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,995,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,547,000 after purchasing an additional 100,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,307 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average is $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mosaic from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.76.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

