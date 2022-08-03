Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $34.37 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,556 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Biogen worth $34,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 31.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 34.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,876,000 after acquiring an additional 75,585 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $209.15 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $351.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also

