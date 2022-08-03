Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $34.86 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $34,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $126.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TTWO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.