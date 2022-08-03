Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 101.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,086 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Darden Restaurants worth $33,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.5 %

DRI opened at $124.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.