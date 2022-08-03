Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,858,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,323 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of Cinemark worth $32,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter worth approximately $576,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $2,575,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Zeno Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $993,000. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 30.9% during the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 870,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,039,000 after buying an additional 205,642 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark stock opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $460.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 302.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark set a $27.00 price target on Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

