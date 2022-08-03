Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,396,503 Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) by 392.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,752,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396,503 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.09% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $29,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1,082.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 277,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 254,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

KZR opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 35.25 and a quick ratio of 35.25. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13.

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading increased their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

