Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 20,268 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 699,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,268 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Sensata Technologies worth $35,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ST stock opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

