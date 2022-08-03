Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 54,165 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,165 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Realty Income worth $34,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $72.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.37, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average is $68.50. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

