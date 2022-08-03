Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 571,503 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 2,306.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,503 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.12% of AdvanSix worth $30,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 122.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,351.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AdvanSix Trading Down 2.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.97. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.85. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $479.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.77 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 9.78%. Equities analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

AdvanSix Profile

(Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.