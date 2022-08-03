Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 841,536 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 3,349.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 866,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841,536 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.57% of Central Garden & Pet worth $35,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,467,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,232,000 after purchasing an additional 249,979 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth about $6,398,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,771,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,774,000 after purchasing an additional 124,430 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 199,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 93,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 958,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,887,000 after acquiring an additional 91,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

CENTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.55. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $52.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.59.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $954.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

