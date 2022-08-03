Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,645 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.67% of EnPro Industries worth $34,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $11,876,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $2,883,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $2,055,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $4,436,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NPO opened at $95.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.54. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.14 and a 12-month high of $117.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.39.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.50. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. EnPro Industries’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NPO shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on EnPro Industries from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

